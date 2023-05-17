'Another MAGA nothingburger': Durham report panned in brutal St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial
WASHINGTON, DC - Special Counsel John Durham, who then-United States Attorney General William Barr appointed in 2019 after the release of the Mueller report to probe the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, arrives for his trial at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been hyping up the report released this week by special counsel John Durham, but the editors of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are less than impressed.

In a scathing editorial, the editors declared Durham's report to be "another MAGA nothingburger," and they recounted the many deficiencies in Durham's work.

"Durham’s four-year, $6.5 million investigation of the investigators has yielded exactly one minor guilty plea and two acquittals," the editors wrote. "Compare that to the outcome of the original Robert Mueller investigation that Durham was investigating — which yielded eight guilty pleas, one conviction and significant evidence that Trump personally obstructed justice — and it’s clear which probe was the real 'witch hunt.'"

The editors also argue that the entire purpose of the Durham report appears to be giving talking points to partisan Republicans and not to make any constructive or convincing arguments about flaws in law enforcement procedures.

READ MORE: As GOP aims to punish poor, CBO says extending Trump tax cuts for rich would add $3.5 trillion to deficit

"MAGA world will crow that Durham’s report is evidence of... something... the same way it did with the recent nothingburger from congressional Republicans regarding Biden’s non-connection to his son’s shady business deals," they conclude. "This is what they do. It doesn’t mean there’s any beef in the bun."

SmartNews