Trump ‘cajoled, groomed and directed’ MAGA rioters: Lawyer for Jan. 6 defendant

Attorney Sam Shamansky explained on MSNBC on Wednesday why he argued in court that his client was seeking Trump's approval on Jan. 6.

"If the president is giving you almost an order to do something, I felt obligated to do that," Shamansky, who is representing Dustin Thompson argued. He added that his client "strong male figures" in his life and Trump filled that void.

Shamansky explained his argument to MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.

"You've got this president, this gangster, imploring a crowd of people whom he's groomed over the last year with his associates to help him with his desperate, last-ditch effort to overturn the results of a lawful election," Shamansky said.

"Imagine that you've been used and abused and left out to dry, what other conclusion would you embrace, right? I mean it's sickening what's happened to these people, who would've otherwise had no business coming to Washington, D.C. and certainly wouldn't have stormed the Capitol in this fashion and behaved in such a lawful and disgusting manner," he explained. "So it's not hard, at least for my perspective, to understand how vulnerable, unsophisticated — politically speaking — people who have been fed this diet of BS would behave in accordance with their president's wishes and that clearly impacts one's mental state, which as you well know, is an issue with this trial and every trial."

He added that the Capitol rioters "were cajoled, groomed and directed, period."



Watch:

Sam Shamansky www.youtube.com





IN OTHER NEWS: 'The opposite of what he wanted': CNN reporter says potential NATO expansion is a massive blow to Putin