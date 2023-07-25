Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives 7-figure donation to SAG-AFTRA strike fund

Dwayne Johnson attends a special screening of " DC League of Super-Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images North America/TNS
Dwayne Johnson has stepped up for his fellow actors with a seven-figure donation to the fund helping keep striking artists afloat. “The Rock” is living up to his moniker with a gift that will help thousands of the actors who are losing income and don’t have funds to bridge the gap, SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance told Variety on Monday. The foundation is a nonprofit affiliated with the union headed by Fran Drescher. Actors were just emerging from the crisis engendered by the COVID pandemic when first the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and then the SAG-AFTRA strike hit. ...