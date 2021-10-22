E-cigarettes won’t help you quit smoking regular cigarettes, study suggests

Vuse e-cigarette packages are seen displayed at Cigar N Vape on Oct. 13, 2021 in the Park Slope neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS
Some studies have suggested switching to e-cigarettes could help smokers stay away from regular cigarettes, which generally contain more harmful chemicals when burned. But new research shows the opposite effect. People who quit smoking and switched to another form of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, were more likely to relapse to regular cigarettes a year later than those who quit altogether by 8.5 percentage points, according to data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health study conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center...
Liz Cheney publicly called out her fellow Republican congressman for lying on Thursday.
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., was caught red-handed by Cheney, a Republican congresswoman from Wyoming, sending letters to federal agencies claiming he was the ranking GOP member on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In fact, Banks was rejected from serving on the committee because he voted to overturn election results — a demand made by violent rioters that day.
Cheney, the committee's vice-chair, called Banks out for his blatant falsehood as she entered his misleading letters into the official Congressional record.
"I would like to introduce for the record a number of letters the gentlemen from Indiana has been sending to federal agencies, dated September 16, 2021, for example, signing his name as the ranking member of the committee he's just informed the House that he's not on," Cheney said during a Thursday speech from the House floor.
Banks was apparently attempting to deceive federal agencies into revealing information that was shared with the committee.
In one of the letters to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Banks asked that the department "provide me any information that is submitted to the Select Committee."
"Additionally, please include me on any update or briefing that you provide," he continued.
The legal justification Banks appears to be using centers around the idea that he was at one point nominated by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve as the committee's ranking Republican member — and an assertion the "minority party in Congress retains rights to the same information that is provided to the majority party."
Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately rejected both Banks' placement and that of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, over their stated intentions of stonewalling any investigation into the events of Jan. 6. At the time, Pelosi cited widespread dismay among Democrats due to the "statements made and actions taken by these members."
Both Banks and Jordan voted to overturn election results in several states on the evening of Jan. 6 — and continue to support Trump's Big Lie to varying degrees.
Five days before Ron Watkins, the notorious MAGA conspiracy theorist who helped spread the violent far-right QAnon conspiracy, posted a video to his Telegram account announcing his candidacy for a rural Arizona congressional district, he registered to vote in Maricopa County.
Watkins, who is widely believed to have been behind QAnon's master account, has been making national headlines for his congressional bid in Arizona where he is attempting to unseat Democratic Congressman Tom O'Halleran in a large rural district that encompasses a large portion of the state.
However, that district won't exist in 2022: All of the state's districts are being redrawn by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, and final decisions won't be made until the end of the year.
The Arizona Mirror obtained a copy of Watkins' voter registration information through the state's public records law. It shows Watkins registered to vote in Maricopa County on Oct. 9, at a condominium in the Biltmore neighborhood of Phoenix. Property records show that the property is owned by Liz Harris, a Republican who lost a bid for the state legislature in 2020 and has since become a leading proponent of false claims that widespread fraud changed the election's results.
Harris has been the driving force behind a group of conservatives who have canvassed Maricopa County and other parts of the state to identify alleged voter fraud. But the report she spearheaded based on that door-to-door scouring was rife with errors, including listing areas that had homes on it as vacant lots and lacking other corroborating information.
But who exactly is Watkins? And how is a man who has spent the past decade living in Japan, China and the Philippines able to run for higher office in Arizona?
Mass shootings and child porn
Before QAnon, many came to associate Watkins with an online image board called 8chan, which was later renamed 8kun. Watkins didn't create the site — its founder was Fredrick Brennan, who would later cut ties with the website — but he became its administrator after his father, Jim Watkins, purchased it.
However, 8kun's most active board by far is “Q Research." As of Oct. 20, the board had more than 1,300 unique users and over 14 million posts.
In launching his campaign, Watkins has begun to distance himself from QAnon, going so far as to claim he is not associated with the movement; he is headlining a major QAnon convention later this month.
Prior to coming to Arizona, Watkins was living in Japan for about a year. Before that, he had also lived in China and the Philippines, where 8chan and 8kun were based.
And although he's registered to vote in a tiny Maricopa County neighborhood, Watkins is running for a sprawling rural congressional district. The 1st District runs from the Four Corners to Tucson's northern outskirts, taking in parts of Yavapai County along with the entirety of eastern Arizona. At 58,608 square-miles, it is the largest congressional district in the country — and is larger than 25 states.
In his initial campaign filing with the Federal Elections Commission, Watkins lists a P.O. Box at a Sedona mailbox store as his campaign's official address. But in denoting himself as both the official custodian of records and the campaign's treasurer, Watkins used his Phoenix address.
Arizona law only requires that congressional candidates be registered voters, not that they live or are even registered to vote in the congressional district they hope to represent. Since Watkins is running for Congress, he just needs to be a resident of the state.
What does Watkins' candidacy mean?
“In previous decades, we wouldn't have noticed or cared," Joseph Uscinski, a professor at the University of Miami who specializes in conspiracy theories, told the Mirror.
But as QAnon has become more prominent, and mainstreamed within Republican politics, and because of Watkins' status within the QAnon community, his candidacy has created much more attention than it historically would have generated, Uscinski said.
Candidates with conspiratorial beliefs have always existed, like Lyndon LaRouche, who ran in every presidential election from 1976 to 2004 and believed in and spread a large number of conspiracy theories.
“I don't get the impression that Ron Watkins fits into any Republican or Democrat mold. I don't think he cares about tax policy or anything like that," Uscinski said about Watkins and what his candidacy may mean for the political nature of Arizona. “I don't know what is going on inside of these guys's minds."
Watkins did not respond to a request for comment about his policy goals, his connections to Harris and what is motivating him to run.
Watkins is certainly not the first candidate from the QAnon fever swamps to run for Congress, though he is the most prominent. Last year saw a rise in candidates with QAnon beliefs, many in Arizona, but only two were successful — and only Marjorie Taylor Greene was “committed" to QAnon, Uscinski said.
QAnon has deep roots in Arizona, including among its elected officials. And since the 2020 election, more of the state's politicians and candidates have begun to fully embrace QAnon beliefs: Sen. Wendy Rogers has tweeted “Q drops" and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has tweeted the QAnon conspiracy about Jeffrey Epstein allegedly being murdered.
Watkins and the audit
Watkins is also connected to the state Senate's self-styled “audit."
Watkins is also connected to the audit via Conan Hayes, a former professional surfer who made millions of dollars selling a clothing company who has become a prominent player in the “election fraud" conspiracy world. At MyPillow CEO's “Cyber Symposium" in August, Watkins said he was given voting machine files from Mesa County, Colo., by Hayes.
Cyber Ninjas refused to answer questions from the Mirror about whether Hayes was involved in the “audit," as either a paid contractor or a volunteer.
Watkins, who is running as a Republican, will need to gather petition signatures from GOP voters in the district he hopes to represent in order to qualify for the ballot. How many signatures he'll need to gather won't be known until January, but candidates for the current CD1 needed more than 1,400 for the 2020 election.
“I don't necessarily think that the QAnon supporters are going to line up for him," Uscinski said, noting that the QAnon community has become increasingly polarized and fractured since Trump was defeated and repeated prophecies that he would be reinstated have proved false, adding “it could get him free advertising for his other projects or he could actually want to win."
***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story erroneously said that QAnon has deep roots among “election officials" in Arizona. That passage has been corrected to say “elected officials." Jeffrey Epstein's name was also misspelled.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Peters' appeal, filed Monday by her attorney, Scott Gessler, who is a former Republican Colorado secretary of state, argued that District Court Judge Valerie Robison did not have the authority to strip Peters of that responsibility.
“Colorado law unambiguously mandates that a county clerk and recorder fulfill the duties as the county DEO, and a court may not override this statutory mandate. Likewise, Colorado law does not give a court authority to declare that an elected official is unwilling or unable to carry out her duties, based on a past violation of election rules," the appeal reads.
It went on to state that Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley are “willing and able" to perform their duties as related to the Nov. 2 election. Additionally, Gessler wrote that Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, had already imposed “aggressive and robust" remedies to the alleged violations by decertifying the county's election equipment and appointing an elections supervisor.
Gessler wrote that allowing Robison's decision to stand could “fundamentally alter election administration and application of Colorado's election laws."
The Supreme Court, however, will not hear the appeal.
Peters has been under scrutiny since she allowed an unauthorized person to attend Mesa County's “trusted build" software update for its Dominion Voting Systems election equipment in May. Photos of confidential passwords taken during that update were then posted online and distributed to voter-fraud conspiracy websites.
That conduct is under investigation by local, state and federal officials.
Another former Colorado secretary of state, Wayne Williams, will serve as the designated elected official for the Nov. 2 elections in Mesa County. Peters is still the county clerk, but cannot interact with election workers.
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.