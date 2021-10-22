E-cigarettes won’t help you quit smoking regular cigarettes, study suggests
Vuse e-cigarette packages are seen displayed at Cigar N Vape on Oct. 13, 2021 in the Park Slope neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

Some studies have suggested switching to e-cigarettes could help smokers stay away from regular cigarettes, which generally contain more harmful chemicals when burned. But new research shows the opposite effect. People who quit smoking and switched to another form of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, were more likely to relapse to regular cigarettes a year later than those who quit altogether by 8.5 percentage points, according to data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health study conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center...