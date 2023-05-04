donald trump e jean carroll
Trump photo by AFP Photo/Olivier Douliery Carol Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is cutting his trip to Ireland short and will “confront” his accuser in a civil rape case, he said Thursday.

“I’m going back to New York,” he told reporters from his golf resort in Doonbeg in County Clare, according to reports.

He has been visiting his properties in Scotland and Ireland while a civil court in Manhattan heard E. Jean Carroll’s accusations that he raped her decades ago and then defamed her by denying it.

“I’ll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it’s fake,” he said Thursday.

He said he had decided to, "go back and confront this woman”.

He added: “It’s a disgrace but we have to do it, it’s a part of life. Because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties, I have to leave early.

“I don’t have to but I choose to.”

Trump didn’t say when he intends to fly to New York. Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to start on Monday.

