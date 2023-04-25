Watch: Supporters chant 'we believe E. Jean Carroll' as she arrives for Trump rape trial
Twitter/screen grab

Supporters of E. Jean Carroll showed up at the federal courthouse in New York City on Tuesday for former President Donald Trump's civil rape trial.

"We believe E. Jean Carroll!" demonstrators chanted as she arrived at court.

Carroll declined to make comments while exiting her vehicle. She stopped briefly before entering the courthouse.

Protesters held banners reading "No one is above the law" and "Lies have consequences."

Trump was not expected to appear at the courthouse on Tuesday.

The civil trial stems from E. Jean Carroll's claim that Trump raped her in the 1990s in a dressing room of the New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Watch the video clips below.

