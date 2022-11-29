Judge set April trial date in E. Jean Carroll rape case against Trump
Author E. Jean Carroll on the NBC Nightly News (screengrab)

United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan has set a trial date in writer E. Jean Carroll's rape case against former President Donald Trump.

Journalist Adam Klasfeld first reported that Kaplan had accepted Carroll's proposed trial date of April 10, 2023.

Carroll revealed in 2019 that she had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Trump in the 1990s. She later sued Trump for defamation after he responded by saying that "she's not my type."

Last week, Carroll filed a new lawsuit after a New York law lifted existing deadlines for sexual assault survivors to sue.

