Trump suffers another defeat in E. Jean Carroll case as judge makes key ruling against him
Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Wednesday that writer E. Jean Carroll's second defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump had largely been decided.

In a 25-page opinion, Kaplan handed down another defeat for the former president by limiting the trial to damages only.

Kaplan said Carroll had proved in the first trial that Trump demonstrated "actual malice."

"The trial in this case shall be limited to the issue of damages only," the judge wrote.

Carroll accused Trump of defamation after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. She has won a $5 million judgment against him in the earlier trial.

