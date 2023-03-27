Judge rules E. Jean Carroll can't be cross-examined about DNA sample Trump refused to provide

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Monday that author E. Jean Carroll cannot be forced to testify about a DNA sample that former President Donald Trump refused to provide for an upcoming rape trial.

Kaplan told attorneys for Trump that they would not be allowed to question Carroll about DNA found on her dress that could not be matched to Trump because he refused to provide a sample.

"US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday said Trump's attorneys can't cross-examine Carroll about a public statement she made saying Trump's DNA had been found on the garment," Bloomberg's Erik Larson reported. "The judge said such questions would confuse the jury because Trump can't prove Carroll's claim was false."

Kaplan acknowledged that the DNA might belong to Trump.

"It might be Mr. Trump's DNA; it might be someone else's," the judge noted. "The lab could not reach such a conclusion at least in part because Mr. Trump refused to allow the taking of a sample of his DNA for comparison despite a request that had been outstanding for years."

On Friday, Kaplan said he would allow jurors in the case to remain anonymous.

"Mr. Trump repeatedly has attacked courts, judges, various law enforcement officials and other public officials, and even individual jurors in other matters," Kaplan wrote. "If jurors' identities were disclosed, there would be a strong likelihood of unwanted media attention to the jurors, influence attempts, and/or of harassment or worse of jurors by supporters of Mr. Trump."



