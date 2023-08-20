Ecuadoreans vote for president in election marred by candidate's murder

By Alexandra Valencia and Julia Symmes Cobb QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuadoreans were voting on Sunday to choose a president and legislature they hope will lead the country out of a spiral of violence and economic troubles after a campaign darkened by bloodshed. Candidates have pledged to fight sharp increases in crime, which the current government blames on drug gangs, and improve the struggling economy, whose woes have caused an uptick in unemployment and migration. Security has taken center stage in the contest since the Aug. 9 murder of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a former in...