Ed Asner who played Lou Grant on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' dies at 91
Shutterstock.com

Television actor Ed Asner passed away on Sunday at the age of 91.

According to Deadline, Asner died peacefully and was surrounded by family.

Asner was known for playing the role of Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He later reprised the role in the Lou Grant spin-off series.

During his career, he won seven Emmy awards -- more than any other male actor in history.

Asner recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his career and activism.

"If it weren't for my bad left leg, I would feel younger," he said at the time. "I've got many parts that need to be bolstered and refurbished. And I haven't got time to undergo all those changes."

