Major Dem donor gets 30 years for meth overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment: report
U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder has sentenced a man who has donated over $500,000 to political causes and to Democratic political candidates to decades in prison, ABC Los Angeles reported Thursday.

"Former Democratic donor Ed Buck was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison in connection with the overdose deaths of two men at his West Hollywood apartment," the network reported. "Buck was found guilty last year of supplying methamphetamine to Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean, who died in separate incidents in July 2017 and January 2019, respectively."

Buck served as a member of the Electoral College from California in the 2016 presidential election.

"Prosecutors allege that Buck caused the deaths as a result of his "fetish" for injecting men with increasing doses of methamphetamine until they became comatose," the network reported. "Over the course of the two-week trial, federal prosecutors called more than 20 witnesses, including four men who told of smoking methamphetamine that Buck provided and then being pressured to allow the defendant to inject them with the drug."

