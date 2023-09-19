AI wrote this editorial. It offers persuasive arguments for why that’s a bad idea.
Artificial intelligence is a powerful technology that can perform various tasks, such as data analysis, image recognition, natural language processing, and even journalism. - Amber Stevens/Dreamstime/TNS

Editor’s note: With artificial intelligence creating such controversy in journalism these days, the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board was curious how Microsoft’s Bing Chat AI program would handle the command, “Write a newspaper editorial arguing that artificial intelligence should not be used in journalism.” Below is the result, lightly edited for style but otherwise straight from the program. We found that Bing Chat made lucid and persuasive arguments for keeping AI out of journalism. It’s an ironic and disturbing success to the experiment — but one that we hope will generate discussion among our...

