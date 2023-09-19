AI wrote this editorial. It offers persuasive arguments for why that’s a bad idea.

Maddow explained that radical, right-wing violence has expanded to threats against the National Archives, the FBI, the IRS and elected officials like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Trump's "overheated public statements have led his followers to commit violence or to threaten violence on his behalf," the host explained.

"I mean, all of these things, the court filing about the potential gag order, the threats to Fulton County officials, the threats to the FBI itself. I mean, these are all just in the past few days," said Maddow. "But these headlines are just now the ambient mood of public service in the Trump era of Republican politics, right? It's Fulton County officials being threatened. It's the Fulton County sheriff having to investigate that. Then it's the Fulton County sheriff being threatened and the FBI having to investigate that. Then it's the FBI being threatened."

She continued: "FBI officials and FBI agents themselves are being threatened and the FBI had to investigate that. It's the judge in one of the Trump cases being threatened. It's another judge and another one of the Trump cases being threatened. It's the grand jurors in one of the Trump cases being threatened. It's the prosecutor in one Trump case being threatened. It's the prosecutor in another Trump case being threatened. It's a federal prosecutor in the Hunter Biden investigation getting, 'Such a barrage of credible threats that she had to seek security help from the U.S. Marshals Service.' It's public health workers being threatened and harassed. It's the head of the CDC getting death threats. The head of the CDC!"

In a new biography about Romney, the Utah Republican confesses that a number of his GOP colleagues were willing to vote to convict Trump of impeachment, but they were too scared of what might happen to themselves or their families.

"If public life, public service, and even just regular citizen participation in regular politics is suffocated with threats of violence now, one of the things that for sure does is it forces regular people out of politics and out of public service," she said. "It is common sense, if politics and public service are being made into something that is quite literally dangerous, then in the normal course of events, normal people will steer clear. Right?"

See her full comments below or at the link here.