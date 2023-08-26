Debate failed to deliver for those seeking a Trump alternative

Ron DeSantis participates in the first debate of the GOP primary season, hosted by FOX News, at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS
The nation got an insight Wednesday night into what Floridians already suspected — that Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted two Democratic prosecutors, turned schools into culture-war battlegrounds and purposefully underplayed the state’s response to COVID to create bragging rights for his own political ambitions.
That is a logical inference from his frequent boasts during the first Republican presidential debate. But the debate was light on what voters need most to hear: Why Donald Trump should not be president again.