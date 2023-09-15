Kevin McCarthy’s pursuit of Joe Biden comes with lots of noise, so far precious little evidence
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside of his office at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

On its face, the impeachment probe announced Tuesday by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a waste of time. Republicans have admitted they have no actual proof of actual wrongdoing by President Joe Biden. Nor do they even know for certain that their accusations are based on legitimate information, not just something they pulled from someone’s partisan internet blog. Nor do most of them seem to really care. The theatrics are the point, all of it encouraged from the wings by former President Donald Trump, whose legal woes are backed up by more hard evidence than Mar-a-Lago has storage boxes. But in...

