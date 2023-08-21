Thanks, Kansas, for standing on the right side of press freedom history — finally
Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey concluded that "insufficient evidence exists." - Katie Moore/Kansas City Star/TNS

The Marion County Record raid warrant has been withdrawn. Too little, too late. Investigators are returning the items seized at the newspaper’s office and its owners’ home. The prosecutor on the case cites “insufficient evidence.” Thanks, but media law experts have been saying the same thing since last Friday. What kept you? In a statement Wednesday, Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey wrote that he had concluded that “insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and items seized.” This means the Record will get back the ...

