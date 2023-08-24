Tough on crime should not mean inhumane US prison conditions
Photo by Carles Rabada on Unsplash

At the Waupun Correctional Institution, a maximum security Wisconsin penitentiary located about three hours northwest of Chicago, some 1,000 prisoners have been confined mostly to their cells for more than four months. In an extensive Aug. 19 report on the horrendous conditions, The New York Times alleged “walls speckled with feces and blood,” birds flying around cells, an absence of toilet paper, the cancellation of any and all visits with family and no meaningful time whatsoever in the fresh air. Officials argued that staff shortages and threats of significant disorder and disruption at the ...

