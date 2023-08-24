Voters must understand that Republican politicians created the migrant chaos
Asylum seekers are camping outside the Roosevelt Hotel as the Manhattan relief center is at capacity. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

Recent polling shows that New York Democratic voters are souring on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams on their handling of the migrant situation; while we can and certainly do criticize both on aspects of their approach, let’s remember who set the stage for this crisis, and who benefits politically. Republicans have for decades refused any rational approach to contending with humanitarian migrant flows, rooting themselves firmly in the camp of feel-good and pointless symbology and insistence on draconian enforcement that is both illegal and immoral, as perhaps best exemplified by Donald T...

