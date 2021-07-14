Man arrested after viral racist rant ordered by judge to remain in jail

A New Jersey man whose racist rant and subsequent arrest went viral has been ordered by a judge to remain in jail, the New York Post reports.

Edward Cagney Mathews was arrested July 5 as protesters gathered outside his home was charged with three counts of harassment with the purpose to intimidate a person based on race, regarding his racist comments towards his Black neighbors. He was later charged with additional counts, including weapons and drug violations.

"This is not Africa … or wherever the f–k you were," video shows Mathews saying. He also repeatedly used the N-word and "monkey."

According to Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson, Mathews started harassing homeowners association board members of color more than a year ago by smashing a neighbor's car with a rock and smearing it with fecal matter.

The judge noted that Mathews' 20 prior convictions played a role in his decision.

