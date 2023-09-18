Florida man shoots and kills neighbor trimming trees along property border: report

A 78-year old Florida man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a neighbor who was trimming trees along their property line, police said.

Brian Ford, 42, was trimming trees along a fence in DeLeon Springs, 45 miles north of Orlando, shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday when his neighbor, Edward Druzolowski, "confronted him about being on his property," police said.

Speaking to police, Druzolowski said that, "He threatened to shoot Ford and, when Ford didn't leave, he shot him."

