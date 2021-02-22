El Chapo's wife arrested at Dulles Airport on international drug trafficking conspiracy charges: report
A poster with the face of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a news stand in a Mexico City bus terminal on July 13, 2015 (AFP)

On Monday, ABC News reported that Emma Coronel Aisupuro, the wife of infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, on international drug trafficking conspiracy charges.

"Emma Coronel Aisupuro is also accused of conspiring with others to assist El Chapo in his July 2015 escape from Altiplano prison and prosecutors said she also planned with others to arrange another prison escape for the drug kingpin before his extradition to the U.S. in January of 2017," reported Alexander Mallin. "She will make her initial appearance Tuesday virtually in D.C. District Court."

El Chapo, who once led the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico, received a life sentence in 2019 for trafficking hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and marijuana.

He has formerly escaped prison twice, including an elaborate scheme in 2015 involving a tunnel out of a prison shower and a motorcycle on rails. After his latest capture, he was sent to Florence ADMAX, an impregnable facility in Colorado which has never seen a prisoner escape.