El Salvador plans first 'Bitcoin City', backed by bitcoin bonds

Referring to them as Trump's "MAGA squad," the report states, "The continuing turmoil in the House GOP conference over how and whether to punish members who back anything supported by Democrats shows how an emboldened group of far-right House members is gaining influence over the Republican Party in Congress. These representatives are positioning themselves to further purify the House GOP conference as a branch of Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement."

Noting Taylor Greene's attacks on the 13 Republicans who voted for the historic infrastructure bill -- with at least one of the Republicans receiving death threats after his colleague from Georgia egged her fans on -- and Gosar's posting an anime video of him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which earned him a censure with only two Republican breaking ranks, the report explains they seem to be untouchable because of Donald Trump's influence.

"They enjoy support from former president Donald Trump, the most popular figure in the Republican Party, who praises them at rallies and echoes their incendiary rhetoric," the Post reports before adding, "They have gained strength with the acquiescence of House GOP leaders who have either backed their positions or remained mostly silent when others in the party have raised objections to their approach. And they are asserting their influence as polls suggest the Republicans are on track to win control of the House next year, giving them a potentially decisive say in whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becomes speaker."

In an interview with the Post, one Republican House member expressed dismay with what they have done to his party, and he blamed voters in their districts.

"It stuns me and surprises me that some of the voters still send these people back. But that's their choice and, as frustrating as that is to me, if that's who they sent, then their voices are going to be heard here," lamented Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), who said voters should be held responsible for cleaning house when he added, "It's the job of the voters to discipline — it's the job of the voters to decide who gets to come [to Congress] and who doesn't get to come."

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) echoed the sentiment adding, "I don't think it represents the mainstream, and sometimes the minority part of a party is the loudest."

