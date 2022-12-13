'The president says many things': Elaine Chao blows off Trump's racist attacks on her
Fox Business/screen grab

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday declined to condemn former President Donald Trump for repeating racist remarks against her.

On multiple occasions, Trump has taken aim at Chao using racial slurs that refer to her ethnic background.

In one message posted to his social media platform, Trump said that Chao's husband, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), had a "death wish." The former president referred to Chao as "his China-loving wife, Coco Chow."

Fox Business host Stuart Varney began an interview with Chao on Tuesday by asking about Trump's remarks.

"The president says many things," she replied. "I don't make it a point of responding to his comments."

"OK, I'll leave it right there," Varney remarked. "We were all appalled at what he said, and it's up to you what you say in response."

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

