Conspiracy theories taking deep root as states’ withdrawals weaken ERIC
File Photo: Voters REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo
A campaign of unfounded conspiracy theories against a multistate coalition that aids in cleaning voter rolls came to a head this week as three Republican-led states announced they would withdraw from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.

The decision by West Virginia, Florida, and Missouri to follow Louisiana and Alabama out of ERIC weakens the group, which functions as a clearinghouse for states to compare data and ensure only eligible voters remain on their rolls.

The process is strengthened by having more states contribute to the effort, which means that ironically, election integrity activists are undercutting one of the strongest safeguards against voter fraud election officials have available.

The campaign against ERIC has involved baseless allegations the group is funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros. It isn’t, and the charge is instead based on an attenuated fact chain. Opponents of the program, which is hailed by a bipartisan group of experts and election officials who vouch for its effectiveness, also say it has a leftist agenda, but offer little to no evidence. Republican election officials are some of the program’s staunchest defenders.

For more than a year, Votebeat has written extensively about the campaign against ERIC, which is an effective technological tool for state officials who use it, but the program doesn’t control state voter rolls. Withdrawing from it will leave states with fewer tools to uncover voters who have moved or died and should no longer be on the rolls, creating more opportunities for the voter fraud that critics say they are worried about. The program’s diminished membership also will result in less outreach to eligible voters who haven’t yet registered.

This week, Votebeat Texas reporter Natalia Contreras dove deeply into the campaign against ERIC in Texas, a state that is still a member of ERIC — but for how much longer? Contreras found a lengthy campaign by activists systematically targeting Texas’ participation in the program, even though state officials have attempted to reassure them about its security and usefulness. Similar campaigns are underway in other states.

The truth is, ERIC is run — and funded — by member states. It was started by a bipartisan group of state officials and received early funding from the Pew Charitable Trusts, a national nonpartisan nonprofit.

If you’re looking for reliable information, start with Votebeat’s past coverage:

The Texas Legislature in 2015 required that Texas become part of a multistate voter registration data sharing program. Back then, the only such program was called “Crosscheck.” It had a lot of problems. Run jointly by the secretaries of state for Kansas and Arkansas, it matched voter rolls by first name, last name, and birth date. Turns out, that’s not at all accurate enough to produce solid matches. In addition, they were swapping passwords over plain text email, and states were handing out Social Security numbers to random members of the public. Oops! Anyway, Crosscheck doesn’t exist anymore. What does that leave? ERIC. That’s it. And they don’t send passwords over email.

