Dominion Voting Systems CEO reveals profane-laced voicemails he gets

Speaking to "60 Minutes" co-host Anderson Cooper, Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos revealed some of the shocking voicemails that supporters of Donald Trump have left for the company.

Dominion is facing off against Trump's lawyers and supporters who have spent the past two years disparaging the company and falsely claiming that they somehow won the election for President Joe Biden. Despite audits and investigations, no Republicans have been able to find proof of the claim.

"People have been put into danger. Their families have been put into danger. Their lives have been upended and all because of lies," Poulos said. "It was a very clear calculation that they knew they were lies. And they were repeating them and endorsing them."

"It's important to me. It's important to all the people whose families have been impacted by this. Anderson, my kids still are not allowed to get any package from the front door until we verify that it's actually from a trusted sender," Poulos said.

He revealed some of the voicemails from hostile people threatening violence and veiled attempts to bring them down.

"Every single person at Dominion's going to end up in an orange jumpsuit in handcuffs, you f*cking whores," says one woman. "You cheating f*cking pigs."



Another was from a man saying, "Yeah, good afternoon, scumbags. We're going to blow your f*cking building up. Piece of f*cking sh*t."

“I don’t wish to sit here and say this is something that happened 18 months ago. This is something that continues to happen every single day for us.”



