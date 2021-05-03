White House says it doesn’t factor in anyone who doesn’t believe Biden wasn’t 2020 winner

There are about 70 percent of Republican voters who still refuse to believe that Joe Biden was elected in 2020. But according to the Washington Post, the White House doesn't plan to let those people influence their decisions.

Speaking to Oliver Knox, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked how the White House considers those election deniers.

"We don't," Psaki said bluntly. "Our view is the election was certified and confirmed by election officials from both parties in every state. Court challenges were fully heard. Joe Biden is president for all Americans — no matter who they voted for."

She went on to say that what people think about the 2020 election doesn't determine their policy goals.

"And so our focus is on continuing to plug away on pushing for policies that will help everyone," she said. "And through that work we can rebuild trust in government."

The Pew Research Survey revealed President Biden's approval rating hit 59 percent as he reached his first 100 days in office.

Last week's ABC News/Ipsos poll cited nearly two-thirds of Americans (64 percent) say that they are optimistic about the direction of the United States.

Voters also support Biden's proposed infrastructure package to the tune of 59 percent, said CNBC. Just 21 percent said that it wasn't a good idea and 19 percent didn't have an opinion.