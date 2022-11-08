Election security experts say midterms show no signs of disruptions so far

Election security experts watching how the U.S. midterms unfold say so far there have no disruptions or suspicious activity, NPR reports.

"In the first of three planned media briefings, a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security's cyber agency, CISA, told reporters there is still no credible or specific threat to disrupt the U.S. election infrastructure," NPR's report stated.

"That means there's no reason to believe any outsider, whether a nation state or a criminal, will have a negative impact on anyone's ability to vote or have their vote counted."

Nevertheless, an official told NPR that foreign influence operations are still working to sway people on social media.

Read more at NPR.