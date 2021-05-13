Elise Stefanik busted by conservative journalist for requesting more earmarks than all of 'The Squad' combined

Conservatives are now questioning Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-NY) right-wing bonafides, and journalist Chris Pandolfo of The Blaze has found that Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-WY) prospective replacement has tallied a high number of earmark spending requests.

In total, Pandolfo found that Stefanik this year has made $105 million in earmark spending requests for her district, which he notes is "15x more in earmark spending than Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)."

In fact, The Blaze editor added up all of the earmark requests made this year by all four members of "The Squad" -- Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) -- and found that Stefanik's earmark requests were more than twice theirs combined.

"It's an amazing feat for someone endorsed for a leadership position in the party of 'fiscal responsibility,'" Pandolfo commented.

House Republicans are set to vote on Friday on whether to make Stefanik their conference chair, after the party voted to dump Cheney from that position earlier this week for her refusal to stop condemning former President Donald Trump.