Elise Stefanik's hometown paper buries her for 'hateful rhetoric' in scathing editorial

The Albany Times Union on Friday published a scathing editorial denouncing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for embracing a watered down version of the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory espoused by white supremacists.

The Times Union took particular issue with Stefanik releasing a new ad claiming that Democrats support creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants because they want to create a "permanent election insurrection" against Americans.

The editors note the parallels between this rhetoric and the neo-Nazis who chanted, "Jews will not replace us!" during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

"The Harvard-educated Ms. Stefanik surely knows the sordid history and context of this," the editors write. "At various times, politicians have warned that Catholics, Jews, or Muslims were out to change the "culture," or that Irish, Italian, Asian or eastern European immigrants would take the jobs — to 'replace' white, Protestant Americans."

The editors conclude by saying that Stefanik and her "hateful rhetoric" need to be replaced more than anything else currently threatening the United States.

Read the whole editorial here.