GOP's Elise Stefanik hit with furious backlash for her 'despicable and reprehensible' statement on Ukraine
Photo via Stefanik .gov page

The number three Republican in the House of Representatives on Thursday is under fire after releasing a statement attacking President Joe Biden over Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Both U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik issued statements Thursday denouncing Russia’s attack on Ukraine," WWNY-TV reported Thursday. "Republican Stefanik, however, also used the opportunity to attack President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who she called 'weak' and 'feckless.'"

""After just one year of a weak, feckless, and unfit President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief, the world is less safe. Rather than peace through strength, we are witnessing Joe Biden’s foreign policy of war through weakness," Stefanik alleged. "For the past year, our adversaries around the world have been assessing and measuring Joe Biden’s leadership on the world stage, and he has abysmally failed on every metric."

"There are no words to describe just how despicable and reprehensible people-resembling-things like you are," said Pejman Yousefzadeh, an attorney and writer for The Bulwark, in a response he posted on Twitter.

Here's some of what people were saying about the GOP conference chairwoman's statements.
















