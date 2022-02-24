GOP's Elise Stefanik hit with furious backlash for her 'despicable and reprehensible' statement on Ukraine

The number three Republican in the House of Representatives on Thursday is under fire after releasing a statement attacking President Joe Biden over Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
"Both U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik issued statements Thursday denouncing Russia’s attack on Ukraine," WWNY-TV reported Thursday. "Republican Stefanik, however, also used the opportunity to attack President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who she called 'weak' and 'feckless.'"
""After just one year of a weak, feckless, and unfit President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief, the world is less safe. Rather than peace through strength, we are witnessing Joe Biden’s foreign policy of war through weakness," Stefanik alleged. "For the past year, our adversaries around the world have been assessing and measuring Joe Biden’s leadership on the world stage, and he has abysmally failed on every metric."
"There are no words to describe just how despicable and reprehensible people-resembling-things like you are," said Pejman Yousefzadeh, an attorney and writer for The Bulwark, in a response he posted on Twitter.
Here's some of what people were saying about the GOP conference chairwoman's statements.
Putin is responsible for this war, but you deserve a great deal of responsibility for it. It is your vile attacks on our democracy, that suggested to Putin he can conduct this war. Your actions suggested that the U.S. was weak and distracted. #GOPownsthis
— Alexander S. Vindman
In the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the number three Republican in the House puts out a statement that spends more time attacking the American president than Vladimir Putin.
— Jonathan Karl
Three bizarre, insulting mentions of Joe Biden before a single negative reference to Putin. This is an embarrassment that the American right must never be allowed to walk back or live down.
— Mike Rothschild
One by one the @GOP leaders attack America as it leads (with great skill) a collaboration with the entire free world to fight a brutal dictator. Republicans want us to lose, because they see that their only future requires democracy be overthrown
— Keith Devlin
Gotta make sure to get in three insults on Biden before even mentioning Putin.

Trump and MAGA will be proud.
— Justin Baragona
Shameful, but not surprising from Trump enablers who praise Putin above our own democratically elected officials. GOP has been abysmal this week. What happened to decency and patriotism?
— Euan Rellie
Glad you eventually got around to criticizing the bloodthirsty, murderous autocrat solely responsible for this, after spending most of the statement trashing your own government in time of conflict.
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 24, 2022
This country used to have lawmakers that took their responsibilities seriously. You should be ashamed. As someone from upstate NY, I’m embarrassed and ashamed.
— John Sipher (@john_sipher) February 24, 2022
You own this. You supported Trump as he backstabbed Ukraine. You have undermined our democracy. Your leader praised Putin yesterday. You've stood with Putin. We see you and aren't forgetting.
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 24, 2022