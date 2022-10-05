'She is the worst': Former GOP insider explains why Elise Stefanik is the epitome of 'abject nihilism'

Tim Miller, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, conducted an interview with Vox's Sean Illing this week in which he dished dirt about some of his former allies.

When Illing asked Miller who among current Republicans best embodies the party's "abject nihilism or cynicism," he didn't hesitate to name Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a formerly moderate Republican who become an ultra-MAGA hardliner after former President Donald Trump's election.

"She flips on a dime," Miller tells Illing. "And in the first impeachment becomes Trump’s most rabid defender with the most absurd defenses. She was like a foreign policy neocon Republican who would’ve been very much 'arm the Ukrainians against the Russians,' flips on it, sides with Trump against Zelenskyy. And is now literally indistinguishable from a MAGA troll."

Miller then says that Stefanik's rapid transformation is particularly disheartening because it appears to have worked out well for her so far.

"To me, she is the worst because it’s just the most brazen," he said. "It also is the worst at some level because it’s paying off for her. I truly think she’ll be on a VP shortlist for Trump, ’cause he’ll want a woman if he runs in 2024. And if not that, I think she’s on a speaker of the house trajectory."

Read the full interview here.

