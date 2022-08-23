Elise Stefanik staff advising Hitler-praising Republican on election day: report
Elise Stefanik holding two cell phones / office of Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Staff for the number three Republican in the House of Representatives are guiding the campaign of a far-right extremist running for Congress.

In June, The New York Times reported, "Carl P. Paladino, a Republican running for a House seat in Western New York, praised Adolf Hitler last year for inspiring his followers, describing the fascist dictator as 'the kind of leader we need today.' Mr. Paladino did not specifically condone Hitler’s actions in his remarks, which he made in a 2021 radio interview that was unearthed on Thursday. But he said he was impressed by how the German leader and head of the Nazi Party 'aroused the crowd' in his speeches and suggested that Republicans in New York and Washington ought to emulate his approach."

Stefanik reportedly "rankled fellow House GOP leaders" with her endorsement of Paladino.

NBC News reported, "Stefanik endorsed Carl Paladino, a Buffalo developer, this month without consulting other members of a leadership team that includes Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said a House GOP leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the matter. A House Republican familiar with GOP leadership's frustration with Stefanik, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, called her endorsement of Paladino 'baffling' and 'off-putting.'"

Stefanik has stood by Paladino despite his extremism.

CNN's Melanie Zanona reported, "On the eve of the NY primary, Elise Stefanik held a telephone rally for controversial GOP candidate Carl Paladino, per source. In another sign of Stefanik’s investment in the race, 2 aides from her political operation are on the ground advising Paladino on comms/strategy."

"Stefanik endorsed Paladino, who has long history of controversial remarks, early on," Zanona explained. "And she has continued to not only stand by him, but also stump for him — even after he most recently suggested AG Merrick Garland should be 'executed.' (He later said he was being facetious.)"


