Elizabeth Holmes: What convictions and acquittals led up to her sentencing
Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes walked into her criminal trial in federal court in San Jose in September 2021 charged with 12 counts of fraud in connection with her now-defunct Palo Alto blood-testing startup. Four months later, she walked out guilty on four counts, after a jury found her liable for defrauding some, but not all investors, and acquitted her of defrauding patients. One charge was dropped because federal prosecutors erred. Holmes, who gave birth to a son in July 2021 weeks before the start of her trial, and is pregnant again, is to be sentenced Friday, with legal experts predic...