Former right-wing newspaper editor Elliot Resnick has been indicted on four charges, including felony assault on law enforcement, for his participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to new documents filed on Thursday.
Resnick is the former top editor of the Jewish Press, a New York-based site that boasts it has been "politically incorrect long before the phrase was coined." A vocal supporter of Trump, he has previously tweeted that white nationalism doesn't exist and that Black people should abandon Christianity for their "primitive religions" if they "resent America's [sic] so much."
According to a POLITICO report in 2021, Resnick also wrote an impassioned, conspiracy theory-laden defense of the January 6 insurrectionists in the far-right publication American Thinker, claiming that if Democrats want to prevent a similar attack in future, “Don’t steal elections in plain sight, and maybe ordinarily law-abiding citizens won’t snap.” Nowhere in the article did he mention that he was in the crowd with them.
When reporters and extremism watchdogs uncovered evidence Resnick was at the Capitol two years ago, the Jewish Press defended him, claiming he was simply there as a journalist. But the new report by federal prosecutors shows he did a lot more than just stand around reporting on the riot.
Images in the charging document show Resnick in the crowd, wearing a black yarmulke, trying to force his way through the East Rotunda Doors. In some of the images, he can be seen grabbing the wrist of a police officer attempting to control the crowd with chemical spray.
"Almost immediately after entering the U.S. Capitol, RESNICK turned back to the East Rotunda Doors and pushed on the second door, attempting to open it. At least one USCP Officer can be seen attempting to keep the door closed from the outside," said the charging document. "As RESNICK and others pushed on the closed door, a different USCP Officer, Officer B., approached RESNICK and attempted to stop him from pushing on the door. While doing so, Officer B. was thrown to the ground from behind by another rioter who has since been arrested and charged."
"After RESNICK failed to push open the southern door of the East Rotunda Doors, which was closed, he reached through the open northern door and, using his arms, began grabbing and pulling other rioters into the U.S. Capitol," the document continues. It alleges that after he made it inside, he wandered around the complex for 23 minutes before leaving.
To date, more than 1,000 people have been charged in the January 6 attack — the largest such prosecution effort in the history of the United States.
After a far-right Republican state lawmaker claimed there are no hungry people in Minnesota because he hasn't met any, then voted against a free school lunch program, extremely conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, considered a right wing “thought leader,” weighed in, declaring Child Protective Services – not free school lunches – is the solution.
He's getting highly criticized.
Appearing to be reading a question from a supporter, Shapiro said: "If government can protect kids from the sick radical left shouldn't they also protect kids from hunger? Wouldn't it make sense to strengthen food stamps and have school lunch be free since some kids are in school lunch debt?"
"Well," Shapiro responded, "school lunches are not going to solve the problem of child hunger at any serious level. If there is a problem of children actually starving that is a child endangerment scenario to which CPS needs to be called."
"The truth is it does not take that much money to feed a child. I know I have three of them," he added.
Shapiro wasn't finished. He later went on to attack U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who had called the right wing pundit's remarks "dumb."
"Let’s do math," Congressman Lieu had offered. "Say a kid should eat 21 meals a week. School lunches provide 5 of those meals, solving nearly one-fourth of the problem. That’s pretty good. Oh and how about you miss one of your meals five days a week and see how you feel," he added.
Shapiro responded by saying, "Dear Ted: if you think the key thing standing between kids and starvation is school lunch, that's silly. If a child is on the verge of starvation, you must call CPS [Child Protective Services], not spend hundreds of millions on disproportionately unhealthy lunches, a huge percentage of which are discarded."
Physician and professor Howard Forman told Shapiro, "There is pretty good data on this," meaning the impact of free school lunches. "Why not accept that it's a damn good program that helps many at low cost," he asked.
Dr. Forman quoted from this study, writing: "...we find evidence that the receipt of free and reduced-price lunches improves the health outcomes of children."
Forman also quoted from the study, adding: "we find that the program reduces food insecurity by at least 6%, poor health by at least 33%, and obesity by at least 21%."
"I understand your perspective is entirely rooted in having had the luxury of stability in your life, but I will assure you, when I was starving as a child, the food served for free to poverty level kids was the only food I ate, DURING SCHOOL MONTHS good luck on summer. And I'd steal school food to take home to my baby sister I'm so glad you had a regular source of food as a child that in your mind you think kids aren't going hungry."
Michael O’Brien, MD, a pediatrician, responded to the video of Shapiro and wrote: "The same pundits and activists targeting the LGBTQ community, drag queens, and books — in the name of ‘protecting kids’ — don’t give a damn about childhood hunger. 1 in 7 kids in South Carolina suffer from chronic hunger, and universal school lunch would change lives."
Dr. O'Brien added: "If conservative activists actually gave a damn about kids, they wouldn’t be the ones remaining silent about child marriage, childhood hunger, child abuse (actual child abuse), under funding of public schools, closure of rural pediatric services… Do I need to continue???"
Twitter user Nancy Mathisen asks, "Does Shapiro know that it’s cheaper to feed children an adequate diet through school lunch programs and SNAP, than to send CPS to DO WHAT? Take them away from their families into the foster care system?"
Meg Conley, who writes about the "intersection of women, home, money, and care," says: "Ben’s making one good point here. School lunches aren’t going to cut it. Let’s do school breakfast, school lunch AND a cash benefit for each child. No means testing for any of it."
Health and science reporter Benjamin Ryan sums up Shapiro's stance: "Ben Shapiro does not want the government to engage in one of the most impactful mitigation measures for the deleterious impacts of poverty: providing children with lunch."
As these chatbots come to be used by billions of people, it is inevitable that some of these users will see the AIs as higher beings. We must prepare for the implications.
The proliferation of AI technologies means that people encounter the technologies regularly. (Shutterstock)
Risks of AI worship
There are several pathways by which AI religions will emerge. First, some people will come to see AI as a higher power.
Generative AI that can create or produce new content possesses several characteristics that are often associated with divine beings, like deities or prophets:
It displays a level of intelligence that goes beyond that of most humans. Indeed, its knowledge appears limitless.
It is capable of great feats of creativity. It can write poetry, compose music and generate art, in almost any style, close to instantaneously.
It is removed from normal human concerns and needs. It does not suffer physical pain, hunger, or sexual desire.
It can offer guidance to people in their daily lives.
It is immortal.
Second, generative AI will produce output that can be taken for religious doctrine. It will provide answers to metaphysical and theological questions, and engage in the construction of complex worldviews.
New York Times journalist Kevin Roose was unnerved by his exchanges with an AI.
We should try to imagine what an unsettling and powerful experience it will be to have a conversation with something that appears to possess a superhuman intelligence and is actively and aggressively asking for your allegiance.
There is also the possibility that AI may achieve what authors such as Ray Kurzweil call the Singularity, when it so far surpasses human intelligence that it genuinely does become something like a god. However, at this point we cannot predict when, if ever, this could happen.
Divine access and risks
AI-based religions will look different from traditional ones. First of all, people will be able to communicate directly with the deity, on a daily basis. This means these religions will be less hierarchical, since no one can claim special access to divine wisdom.
Second, followers will, at least initially, connect with each other online to share their experiences and discuss doctrine. Finally, because there will be many different chatbots available and their output will differ over time, AI-based religions will be endlessly diverse in their doctrines.
AI worship poses several notable risks. The chatbots may ask their followers to do dangerous or destructive things, or followers may interpret their statements as calls to do such things.
Given the diversity of chatbots and of the doctrines they produce, there will be a proliferation of disputes within and among AI-based sects, which could lead to conflict or disorder. And the designers of the AIs could actively exploit their followers — to provide sensitive data, or to do things that would benefit the bot’s designers.
Worshippers belonging to AI religions could have their personal data exploited. (Shutterstock)
Regulating religion
These risks are real. They will require careful, responsible regulation to ensure companies are not deliberately exploiting users and to ensure that AI worshippers are not being told to commit acts of violence.
However, we should not try to suppress AI-based religions merely because of its possible dangers. Nor should we require that the AI companies restrict the functioning of their bots to prevent the emergence of these religions.
On the contrary, we should celebrate the arrival of AI worship. We should make it clear that we welcome the new religions and that we value their beliefs.
For all its dangers, AI-based religion has the potential to make the world a better, richer place. It will give people access to a new source of meaning and spirituality, at a time when many older faiths are losing relevance. It will help them make sense of our era of rapid technological change.
Our best guide to this new form of religion is to look at the faiths that exist already. Based on this, we should expect that the majority of AI worshippers, like the majority of religious believers, will be peaceful, and will find in their faith a source of comfort and hope.
AI worship could, as religious faith always has, lead to things of great beauty. It will inspire its followers to produce works of art, to form new friendships and new communities, and to try to change society for the better.
Diverse religious rights
We will need to protect the rights of AI worshippers. They will inevitably face stigma, and possibly legal sanctions. But there is no basis to discriminate between AI-based religions and more established ones.
The closest thing most countries have to an official registry of religions comes from the rulings of tax authorities, who grant charitable status to those they deem legitimate. However, they are usually very broad in their definition of a legitimate religion. They should extend this tolerant attitude to novel, AI-based religions.
A modern, diverse society has room for new religions, including ones devoted to the worship of AI. They will provide further evidence of humanity’s boundless creativity, as we search for answers to life’s ultimate questions. The universe is a dazzling place, and we have always found evidence of the divine in its most unexpected corners.
Among other things, the report cites statements by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who claimed that "Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our people’s patriotism and swapping it out for dangerous self-loathing."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn't yet declared his candidacy but is widely expected to run for president soon, recently declared that his state is a sanctuary from Democratic-led "dystopia, where people’s rights were curtailed and their livelihoods were destroyed."
Neither of those candidates have matched the apocalyptic fury of former President Donald Trump, who has flat-out stated that America will cease to exist should he not be returned to the White House next year.
"This is it — either they win or we win," Trump said recently. "And if they win, we no longer have a country."
Democratic strategist Joe Trippi tells the Post that this deeply dark rhetoric shows the GOP has turned into an "authoritarian party" where candidates feel the need to "intensify the rhetoric to get the same response, and so it’s a downward spiral.”
Longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz echoed a similar sentiment and said it marked a significant contrast to the days of former President Ronald Reagan.
“Pessimism and negativity breeds more pessimism and negativity,” he said. “You get darker and darker and go deeper and deeper into a hole, and you cannot emerge.”