'Completely wrong': Elon Musk slammed for 'offensive' invocation of Adolf Hitler
The richest man in the world was slammed on Thursday for posting a meme to Twitter comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

"In a tweet in the early hours of Thursday, Musk posted a meme that unfavorably compared Canada’s democratically elected prime minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler to make some deeply confused point about the anti-vaccine-mandate trucker protests and cryptocurrency," The Daily Beast reports.

Musk was replying to a report on Canada blocking 34 cryptocurrency addresses linked to the trucker blockades in opposition to vaccine mandates.

The post showed the Nazi leader with the text "stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau."

"Not only was Musk’s meme lazy, offensive, and attention-seeking, it was also completely wrong and out-of-date. Trudeau’s government passed a budget last summer, admittedly after two years of not doing so," The Beast reported. "Earlier in the pandemic, he made another Nazi reference by complaining that lockdowns were 'fascist' and 'breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America.'”

Musk's tweet came only weeks after he complained about people making Hitler comparisons.

