Elon Musk blueprints his stand on free speech

By Luc Olinga The world is waiting to see if Twitter's new boss will reinstate Donald Trump and other banned accounts. Elon Musk is gradually moving forward. But decisively. The richest man in the world and new boss of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report is giving us clues about the question which has the whole world hold its breath: what will be the content management policy on Twitter. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, and three other companies - The Boring Company, Neuralink and SpaceX - has been the owner of Twitter since Oct. 27, a platform which he considers the town ...