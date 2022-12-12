Elon Musk booed as Dave Chappelle brings him on stage in San Francisco
Dave Chappelle attends the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018, in Los Angele. - Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images North America/TNS

A chorus of boos rained down on Elon Musk as comedian Dave Chappelle invited him onstage during a San Francisco stand-up set Sunday. Footage shared online shows Musk waving as many at the Chase Center expressed their disapproval of the world’s richest man, who continues to cause controversy following his purchase of Twitter. “Weren’t expecting this, were you?” Musk asks Chappelle amid the audience unrest, according to a YouTube video from user Matt Novak. Chappelle then deadpanned, “It sounds like some of them people you fired are in the audience.” Since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in ...