Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter

(Reuters) - Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company's top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform. Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added. Twitter, Musk and the executives did not...
Moral panic and suspicion: A historian on what America needs to learn from the Salem Witch Trials
October 27, 2022
In the winter of 1692, young girls in Salem, MA began to experience afflictions that seemed inexplicable: shortness of breath, convulsions, fainting spells, rigid limbs. Rumors spread that there must be a witch in their midst, colluding with the devil to send invisible, malevolent “specters” to harm the girls. And thus began the chaos that would become a defining example of intolerance and injustice in American history: the Salem witch trials. Twenty-five innocent women, men, and children lost their lives and over a hundred others suffered damaging legal accusations as neighbors, friends, and even family members turned against one another in stunning acts of betrayal.
Just in time for Halloween, the New-York Historical Society’s Center for Women’s History is opening a new exhibition, The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming that reexamines the crisis. Originally organized by the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA, the exhibition features both original objects from individuals impacted by the witch trials of 1692 and two responses by contemporary artists who are Salem descendants. As my colleagues, Valerie Paley (Sue Ann Weinberg Director of the Patricia D. Klingenstein Library) and Keren Ben-Horin (Curatorial Scholar in Women’s History) and I discussed as we adapted this exhibition, the juxtaposition prompts us to challenge our assumptions about the familiar story and look for new lessons. For the past 330 years, the story has been told and retold, generation after generation–in part because the ways that the community turned against itself is both so mundane and yet so shocking. The court documents are rife with these moments of betrayal, and examining them in closer detail continues to reveal resonance and warnings for our own moment.
Take the story of two of the original “afflicted” girls, for example. Cousins Betty Parris and Abigail Williams lived together in the Salem Village parsonage, along with Betty’s parents and an enslaved Indigenous woman named Tituba. Girls in Salem had been experimenting with folk traditions of fortune-seeing, dropping eggs onto mirrors, when Betty and Abigail began exhibiting physical “fits,'' perhaps brought on by their own fears about the repercussions of these allegedly demonic practices forbidden by their Puritan religion and especially forbidden by Betty’s father, Reverend Samuel Parris. There is no evidence that Tituba was involved in these rituals until a neighbor asked her to perform counter-magic intended to discern the identity of the witch harming the children. Tituba combined rye meal and the girls’ urine, baked the mixture, and fed the resulting “witch-cake” to a dog. Afterwards, and perhaps due to the power of suggestion from watching this procedure, the scared girls identified Tituba as their tormentor. What noxious mix of fear and assumptions about their own superiority or Tituba’s Indigeneity and race led the girls to turn on this woman whom they lived with and who took care of them–literally the hand that fed them every day?
The court record detailing Elizabeth How’s case reveals how her own brother-in-law turned against her. The mother of six lived on a farm in nearby Ipswich when she was accused of witchcraft by vengeful neighbors who had held a grudge against her for over a decade. How asked her brother-in-law to accompany her to Salem Village to comply with the warrant for her apprehension, and yet he refused, stating that “if she had been sent for upon almost any account but witchcraft, I would have gone with her.” He also testified against her with a story blaming her for the death of a pig.
There are numerous other examples: Rebecca Nurse was bedridden with an illness when her neighbors, the powerful Putnam family, used the fact that she had not visited their afflicted daughter as evidence that Nurse must be the witch harming her. George Jacobs Sr., a farmer suffering from arthritis, used two canes to walk, but one of the afflicted testified that she had been beaten by an invisible spirit wielding the arthritic farmer’s mobility aid; that spectral evidence led to his execution. The stories go on.
And yet, there were other community members who sought to reign in the spiraling chaos as accusations spun out of control. The Reverend Francis Dane Sr. was one of the courageous individuals who signed a petition in October 1692 pleading with the governor of the colony to halt the trials. The court was disbanded shortly after, and in early 1693, Dane reflected, “Our sin of ignorance, wherein we thought we did well, will not excuse us when we know we did amiss.”
What can we take from these moments of betrayal, centuries later? The story of Salem has inspired countless artistic and pop culture responses, each version telling the story anew for its own moment. The Center for Women’s History wants our visitors to walk away asking themselves: when confronted with moments of injustice in our own lives, what role will we play? What are our responsibilities to our communities in the face of damaging, life-ruining accusations? Will we be bystanders or advocates? Accused or accusers? How can we take care of our own communities to prevent or repair harm? How can we stand for truth and justice? We want to believe that we'll protect those we love and stand up for our communities, especially those most vulnerable in our midst. Will we?
Anna Danziger Halperin, PhD is Associate Director of the Center for Women’s History at the New-York Historical Society Museum & Library, and the NYHS coordinator for The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming, an exhibition originally curated for the Peabody Essex Museum (Salem, MA) by Dan Lipcan, Paula Richter and Lydia Gordon. NYHS will feature the exhibition through January 22, 2023.
Report details ‘extremist’ GOP plot to nationalize voter suppression
October 27, 2022
The advocacy group Common Cause warned Thursday in a new report that U.S. congressional Republicans are introducing dozens of bills that, if the GOP regains control of Congress after the midterm elections, pose a "serious threat to the freedom to vote for millions of Americans."
"Congressional Republicans have introduced more than 30 anti-voter bills that have largely gone unnoticed."
The report, entitled Extremists' Plot to Nationalize Voter Suppression: 2023 and Beyond, argues that former President Donald Trump's so-called Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen "lives on in a wave of voter suppression legislation nationwide."
"Although significant attention has focused on the more than 400 anti-voter bills that have been introduced (several dozen of which have become law) in state legislatures since the insurrection, some federal bills making it harder to vote also portend a dangerous trend," the report states, noting that since the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, "congressional Republicans have introduced more than 30 anti-voter bills that have largely gone unnoticed."
"These anti-voter bills telegraph what some Republicans in Congress would like to do: make it harder for certain Americans to vote," the authors assert. "While none of these federal anti-voter bills will become law this year, if control of Congress switches after this November's election, a Congress with different leadership may try to advance some of these proposals and do at the federal level what self-interested, power-hungry legislators in certain states are trying to do: make it harder to vote, and in ways that are disproportionately targeted at Black and Brown voters."
According to the report, "some of the most egregious bills introduced by congressional Republicans so far include legislation" that would:
- Eliminate the National Voter Registration Act (aka the "motor-voter" law);
- Prohibit states from counting a ballot cast in a federal election if it is received by the state after the date of the election, regardless if the ballot was completed and mailed by Election Day;
- Prohibit states from using automatic voter registration systems;
- Prohibit states from providing absentee ballots to many voters;
- Restrict the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots;
- Block many Americans from no-excuse absentee voting;
- Prevent most individuals from voting at a polling place during an early voting period;
- Significantly curtail the Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) ability to provide investments to states to help run safe and secure elections; and
- Relitigate the 2020 presidential election by establishing a commission to investigate the results of an election that Trump's own appointees at the Department of Homeland Security declared was the "most secure in American history."
"Instead of silencing voters on a state-by-state basis, members of Congress introducing these anti-voter bills may try to disenfranchise certain voters in one fell swoop," Sylvia Albert, Common Cause's director of voting and elections and one of the report's authors, said in a statement.
"The bills are an attempt to harness the Big Lie in order to pass legislation that allows politicians to choose who can vote and who can't vote in our elections," she continued. "The January 6th committee's vital work exposed the conspiracy built on lies by Trump and his inner circle to undermine Americans' faith in our elections and to provoke an armed, racist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. We must prevent those lies from being weaponized in Congress in order to attack our democracy from within."
The report's other author, Common Cause senior legislative affairs director Aaron Scherb, said that "these anti-voter bills have largely flown under the radar for the last two years, but if Republicans regain control of Congress that will all change and the freedom to vote will be under attack on Capitol Hill."
"But over that same time period," he noted, "sweeping pro-voter protections like the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act and For the People Act have been passed in the U.S. House repeatedly and garnered majority support in the Senate only to be blocked by Republican filibusters."
"The fight will go on," Scherb added, "and if it means reforming the filibuster to protect every Americans' freedom to vote, then so be it."
Russia pumping millions into US-based propaganda outlets
October 27, 2022
On Thursday, POLITICO reported that while services like YouTube and DirecTV have booted off Russian state propaganda networks, the Kremlin is still pumping millions of dollars into the U.S. media through other means.
"Between April and the end of September, Russian state media group Rossiya Segodnya funneled $3,284,169 to Ghebi, a company that produces articles, newswires and a number of radio shows," reported Daniel Lippman. "During that same period, Ghebi spent $2,183,640.72 on behalf of its client, according to an October filing with the Department of Justice made under the Foreign Agents Registration Act."
"That same month, Rebel Media Productions — a company run by controversial former local news anchor Benjamin Swann — registered to represent the Russian government-backed media organization TV Novosti," said the report. "The production company would oversee video production for TV Novosti and other clients, focusing solely on the Indian, Chinese, and South American TV markets. A filing also noted that Rebel Media Productions had received $609,792 to pay laid off RT America employees."
Russia's influence in the United States came under heavy scrutiny in 2016 when it was revealed they were employing troll farms to sow chaos in the 2016 presidential election, partly to boost Donald Trump's campaign.
