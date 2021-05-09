Miley Cyrus steals the show as Elon Musk hosts SNL
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" skipped the show's traditional cold open skit and instead had musical guest Miley Cyrus lead the cast in playing tribute to their mothers.

Cyrus covered the song "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton.

"It's been a long dark night," she sang. "And I've been a waitin' for the morning."

"And everything's gonna be all right," Cyrus sang. "That's been all wrong."

Musk then had a traditional opening monologue, where he said that he's remembered for smoking marijuana on Joe Rogan's podcast the same way O.J. Simpson is remembered for being a murderer.

