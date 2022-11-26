RNC busted posting 'fake' George Washington quote on Elon Musk's Twitter

As fears grow over misinformation spreading on the social media platform owned by the world's richest man, the official account of the Republican National Committee was called out for posting a fake George Washington quote on Saturday.

The @GOP Twitter account posted a meme featuring a picture of the first president, a quotation mark, and a quote they attributed to Washington reading, "it will be found an unjust and unwise jealousy to deprive a man of his natural liberty upon the supposition he may abuse it."

The GOP account, controlled by RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel added, "let freedom be free."

CNN investigative correspondent Andrew Kaczynski reported, "according to Mount Vernon, this quote is fake and George Washington never said it."

He included a link to the website of the nonprofit that manages Washington's estate, from the section "spurious quotations."

"The library verified that this quote was not from George Washington, though has not be able to trace its actual origins," the fact-check read.