Twitter Singapore employees booted from office after company fails to pay rent: report
The Elon Musk-era of Twitter has gotten even more interesting as Gizmodo reports that workers in Twitter's Singapore office have been forced to work remotely after Musk has purposely missed rent payments.

This is more than just a satellite foreign market office: Singapore serves as Twitter headquarters for their Asia-Pacific region.

Analyst Casey Newton is also reporting that the Twitter workers were forced to leave the office by the building's landlords "over nonpayment of rent."

The non-payment of rent is the latest dramatic corporate activity that has also included layoffs, various speculation about the future of the platform as well as Musk's true motivation behind owning the platform.

Recently Twitter was sued for not paying rent at their San Francisco office.

