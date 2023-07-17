Twitter 'ghosted' Africa employees without severance pay or benefits: report

Employees of Twitter Africa who were laid off after cost-cutting measures went into effect after Elon Musk took over the platform have not received any severance pay over seven months, CNN reported.

“They literally ghosted us,” one former Twitter Africa employee said. “Although Twitter has eventually settled former staff in other locations, Africa staff have still been left in the lurch despite us eventually agreeing to specific negotiated terms.”

The employees, who were based in the Ghanaian capital Accra, reluctantly accepted an offer of three months' severance pay without benefits.

“Twitter was non-responsive until we agreed to the three months because we were all so stressed and exhausted and tired of the uncertainty, reluctant to take on the extra burdens of a court case so we felt we had no choice but to settle,” another former employee told CNN.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, it received an automated response in the form of a poop emoji -- which Musk tweeted in March would be the standard response to all press inquiries.

“Unfortunately, it appears that after having unethically implemented their terminations in violation of their own promises and Ghana’s laws, dragging the negotiation process out for over half a year, now that we have come to the point of almost settlement, there has been complete silence from them for several weeks,” said Carla Olympio, who is an attorney who is representing the former employees.

