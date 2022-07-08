Elon Musk mocked for Twitter takeover flop: ‘literally the funniest thing in the history of corporate law’

The world's richest man was widely ridiculed on Friday after he attempted to end his attempt to take over Twitter.

"Elon Musk is terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, according to a filing the billionaire made with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday," The Washington Post reported. "But legal experts say Musk can’t just walk away from the deal. His April agreement to buy the company included a commitment to go through with the acquisition unless there’s a major change to the business, and legal experts say nothing has happened to meet that threshold."

The situation immediately generated a great deal of commentary on the social networking platform.

"Billionaire puts money first, and it was never actually about 'free speech.' Who could have seen this coming?" asked MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

Attorney Dean Obeidallah wrote, "That sobbing is all the white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and other bigots who were counting on Elon to let them back on so they could help their beloved Donald Trump. Bye Bye Nazis!"

But Bret Taylor, the chairman of Twitter's board of directors, says the company will stick to the deal struck with Musk.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," he wrote.





Here's what others were saying:



































































































