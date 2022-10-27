Elon Musk says Twitter won't be a 'free-for-all hellscape' after his acquisition

Elon Musk © Angela Weiss, AFP
With just a few days left before his acquisition of Twitter is complete, Elon Musk posted a message to the platform saying Twitter must be "warm and welcoming to all" and not a "free-for-all hellscape" in order for it to be successful.
The message, titled, "Dear Twitter Advertisers," seemed to walk back his earlier promises of making the platform a hub for total free speech and said there will be limitations.
"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" Musk wrote.
According to Musk, Twitter users must be allowed to choose a "desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see moves or play video games ranging from all ages to mature."