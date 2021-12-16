Grandmother jailed for harassing LGBTQ couple living next door: report

“I didn’t vote for the president, and I’m not a fan of his policies,” said Clayton Howe, a 57-year-old lifelong resident of Mayfield, which was flattened in last week's storms. “But I appreciate him being here. He’s still the president of the United States.”

Biden won only two of Kentucky's 120 counties, where tattered Trump flags waved amid the ruined homes and businesses, and reporters heard a few shouts of "Let's go Brandon," a conservative in-group slur against the president, but even residents wearing "MAGA" hats were eager to meet with him.

“You can’t help but have compassion for our town,” said Gary Killian, a 55-year-old Trump supporter from Dawson Springs. “I just want to see into his eyes. I want to hear what he has to say, and I can’t say I don’t want to hear him just because I’m from the other side of the aisle.”

READ: SNOWNADO: Here’s what you need to know about shocking storm about to slam the Midwest

Tami Trevarthen, a 58-year-old who works at a deli market in Mayfield, agreed that Biden should visit but wondered whether he was "coherent," but said she'd be "cordial" if she met him.

“Let’s see what he can do for people," she said.

Her brother George Long, an Army veteran whose home was destroyed by the tornado, also had concerns about Biden's mental fitness and blamed him for rising gas prices and the ongoing pandemic, but said he'd "be diligent and courteous" if given a chance to meet him.

“I’d even call him president," he said. "Everything is too political.”

Tim Andreasen, however, didn't trust Biden to fix his problems, which includes a house with no roof, the destruction of the chicken hatchery where he'd worked, and taking care of two children and two parents.

READ: Rand Paul slammed for request for Kentucky tornado aid after history of denying help to other states



“He can shake my hand and say, ‘I’m here to help you,’ ” the disabled veteran said, “and it’ll go in one ear and out the other.”

