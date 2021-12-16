Grandmother jailed for harassing LGBTQ couple living next door: report

Grandmother Elvira Baptiste was found guilty of one charge of harassment without violence of a gay couple living next door, follow trial in a British court.
"The 64-year-old appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court today (December 15) when she was jailed for 16 weeks after being found to have pursued a conduct which amounted to the harassment of Dean Griffiths and Andrew Knight between May 22 and August 21 last year," the Bristol Post reports. "The court heard how Baptiste displayed offensive posters, repeatedly played a song which has references to shooting gay men in the head and shouted homophobic abuse at the couple, which have since moved out of the property in Redfield."
One of the victims reported seeking counseling.
"On one occasion, she played 'Boom Bye Bye' - which has references to shooting gay men in the head - very loudly at least seven times, not stopping until police spoke with her," the newspaper reported. "She also made offensive posters, including one which said "wicked lives must burn in hell on judgement day" and another one which referred to a "mangina b*tch" as well as a reference to anal sex."
