Rapper Eminem was told not to take a knee in honor of the treatment of one-time player Colin Kaepernick who started the kneeling protest as a form of civil disobedience against police brutality.

A report from Puck explained that artists are often given whatever creative license they want as long as it doesn't violate television sensors, obviously. That was blocked this year for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles when Eminem asked if he could kneel.

Dr. Dre also complained about the NFL's censorship. In his case, the NFL "flagged something that Snoop Dogg was set to wear as possibly appearing gang-related." they also didn't like the lyrics of his song "Still D.R.E," which says "still not loving police." He said he felt "disgustingly censored."

They said that they didn't want the 2022 game to become a "divisive culture war moment." For that, they probably could have hired someone less famous.

