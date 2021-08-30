American military announces US has left Afghanistan after 20 years of war
Five soldiers in Afghanistan (AFP)

The war in Afghanistan ended on Monday after 2,461 U.S. service members were killed and over 20,000 injured.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30, this afternoon, at 3:29 p.m. East Coast time and the last manned aircraft is clearing the airspace above Afghanistan," he announced.

The war, which began in October of 2001, lasted nearly twenty years — making it the longest war in United States history.

