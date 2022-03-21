'I’ma hang you from a tree!' Enraged man caught on video hurling the N-word at Popeyes fast-food worker

Video circulating the internet shows a man hurling racist slurs towards a Popeyes restaurant worker while demanding a refund for his food.

In the video that was apparently first posted to TikTok, the man accuses one of the workers of calling him a "cracker," and then tells another worker, "I called her a f***ing n***er after she called me a cracker."

“You n***ers think this is f***ing acceptable, huh?” the man yells.

“I’ma hang you from a f***ing tree, b***h,” the man says.

It's not clear when or where the footage was recorded.

Watch the video below:

