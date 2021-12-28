Erasing history: The Chinese dictatorship cannot expunge its crime against the people at Tiananmen Square
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty images North America/TNS

Tyrants like Xi Jinping of China strive to control people’s actions and thoughts and by trying to control the truth, which is why Hong Kong monuments to the peaceful protest of Tiananmen Square turned into a bloody massacre are being torn down and carted away under cover of darkness. The joyful spring 1989 explosion of free expression and hope for liberty in the center of Beijing, with the impromptu erection of a Goddess of Democracy statue not too dissimilar to our own Statue of Liberty, ended with the death of hundreds or thousands killed by the People’s Liberation Army attacking the people ...

Opinion