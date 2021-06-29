New York mayoral candidate adopts Trump's 'big lie' language to question election results

A recently released statement from New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams appears to employ similar language used by former President Donald Trump to dispute the 2020 election results.
"The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions," Adams said in a statement. "We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection. We remain confident that Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York because he put together a historic five-borough working class coalition of New Yorkers to make our city a safer, fairer, more affordable place."
As with many elections, numbers increase as ballots are counted.
